AWS to deploy Intel's Gaudi AI accelerators in EC2 instances

AWS will begin offering EC2 instances with up to eight of Intel's Habana Gaudi accelerators for machine learning workloads.

Gaudi accelerators are specifically designed for training deep learning models for workloads that include natural language processing, object detection and machine learning training, classification, recommendation and personalization.

“We are proud that AWS has chosen Habana Gaudi processors for its forthcoming EC2 training instances. The Habana team looks forward to our continued collaboration with AWS to deliver on a roadmap that will provide customers with continuity and advances over time,” states David Dahan, chief executive officer at Habana Labs, an Intel Company.