AWS launches Transit Gateway Connect for SD-WANs

AWS announced the launch of Transit Gateway Connect, a native way to connect SD-WAN infrastructure with AWS without having to set up IPsec VPNs between SD-WAN network virtual appliances and Transit Gateway.

Transit Gateway Connect is a new attachment type that supports Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) for higher bandwidth performance compared to a VPN connection. Transit Gateway Connect supports Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) for dynamic routing, and removes the need to configure static routes. This simplifies network design and reduces the associated operational costs. In addition, integration with Transit Gateway Network Manager provides advanced visibility through global network topology, attachment level performance metrics, and telemetry data.





AWS Transit Gateway Connect integrates with a number of industry-leading partners, including:

128 Technology

Alkira

Arista Networks

Aruba

Aryaka

Aviatrix

Cisco Systems

Citrix

Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks (CloudGenix, VM-Series Virtual Firewall)

Silver Peak

Sophos

Versa Networks

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/networking-and-content-delivery/simplify-sd-wan-connectivity-with-aws-transit-gateway-connect/?nc1=b_rp