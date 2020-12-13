Australia's nbn activates Disaster Satellite Services





NBN Co is rolling out a Disaster Satellite Service to communities and emergency services personnel during and in the aftermath of emergency events, such as bushfires and floods.

The service is provided with funding from the Australian Government’s Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) package. Specifically, NBN Co has been awarded a grant of $7 million to install nbn™ Disaster Satellite Service units at designated emergency management sites and evacuation centres across the country. Around 95 nbn Disaster Satellite Services will be installed by the end of the year, with the remaining locations to be completed in 2021 as agreed with Federal and state and territory governments.









