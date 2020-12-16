Arvind Krishna elected IBM Chairman





Arvind Krishna, who currently serves as IBM's CEO, has been elected as chairman of the board, effective January 1, 2021. Krishna succeeds IBM executive chairman Virginia M. Rometty, who is retiring on December 31.

Mr. Krishna, 58, was elected IBM's 10th CEO in January, and assumed the position on April 6, 2020 after holding numerous senior leadership positions in the company, most recently as IBM senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software, where he was a principal architect of the company's acquisition of Red Hat. Recently, he announced the spin-off of IBM's $19 billion Managed Infrastructure Services business, to be completed in 2021, which will create two industry-leading companies and enable IBM to focus on its leading open Hybrid Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Platform. He joined IBM in 1990 and became a director of the company in April.



