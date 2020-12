As we think about moving computing from the core data centers to the edge, portability will be key to building out edge infrastructure. In this video, Chris Bergey, SVP/GM Infrastructure Line of Business at Arm, talks about the concept of portability as illustrated in Arm's Project Cassini which brings cloud-native technologies to the edge to enable a secure and portable computing environment.

https://youtu.be/LUY1zJvYQqI