Aqua Comms activates AEC-2 transatlantic cable

Aqua Comms activated AEC-2 (America Europe Connect-2), the company’s second Trans-Atlantic subsea cable system and complementing its existing AEC-1 (America Europe Connect-1) cable, which went Ready for Service in 2016.

AEC-2 connects New Jersey, U.S.A to Denmark, and is a wholly diverse and resilient new Trans-Atlantic subsea route, doubling fibre connectivity between North America and Denmark making it the first new subsea system directly linking North America to Denmark and the Nordic region in twenty years. AEC-2 leaves North America from NJFX, a carrier-neutral cable landing station and Tier 3 colocation facility in New Jersey, providing the option to bypass New York City and a route that offers complete diversity from existing Trans-Atlantic cables.

AEC-2 offers wavelength services ranging from 10G, 100G and 400G. It was designed for complete redundancy and diversity to support key data centre connectivity routes across the North Atlantic. These include connecting key US locations such as Ashburn, VA and 165 Halsey Street in New Jersey to Copenhagen in Denmark and the wider Nordic region as well as critical existing locations throughout Europe including Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

“As part of Aqua Comms’ expansion in the North Atlantic and across the globe, we are delighted to launch our second Trans-Atlantic cable, AEC-2, providing a new and diverse route that supports the critical data centre markets in the US and Northern Europe,” comments Nigel Bayliff, Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Comms. “Data traffic continues to grow exponentially and we are looking forward to delivering industry-leading services to our customers over this new cable system.”

AEC-2 forms part of the North Atlantic Loop, that along with two new cables planned to go RFS in early 2021, will form a resilient, ring-based subsea infrastructure link between the East Coast of the United States, Ireland, the UK and the Nordics.

http://www.aquacomms.com