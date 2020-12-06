AirHop integrates eSON with Azure

AirHop Communications has integrated its eSON platform with Microsoft Azure (cloud, Edge Zones and Azure Private Edge Zones), enabling near real-time Radio Access Networks (RAN) automation and optimization applications to accelerate 4G and 5G deployments for operator and private enterprise networks.

AirHop's eSON platform enables RAN intelligence via real-time coordinated performance optimization for 4G and 5G Open RAN architectures, delivering applications for automated configuration optimization, interference management, mobility optimization and is extensible for new customer driven optimization applications. The cloud-native eSON system is deployable as a stand alone VNF and as xApps in an O-RAN compliant near real-time Radio Intelligent Controller (RIC).

AirHop said it will be working with Microsoft to ensure seamless integration and operation of eSON as a Cloud Native Function (CNF) in the Azure platforms. The addition of eSON extends Azure 4G/5G solutions with commercially hardened real-time autonomous optimization applications delivering better spectral efficiency, faster data rates, improved end-user quality of experience and operational cost savings through network self-healing.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Microsoft on cloud-based next generation network platforms,” stated Yan Hui, CEO and co-founder at AirHop. “Real-time autonomous network optimization is essential for 5G and our eSON software is field proven in large scale deployments globally including Rakuten Mobile and Reliance Jio. Microsoft Azure platforms and eSON network optimization applications will be used across various businesses to simplify private 5G deployment, optimization and maintenance. Our solution also brings an O-RAN compliant platform roadmap to Azure 4G/5G solutions.”

http://www.airhopcomm.com







