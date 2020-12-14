ADVA expands its multi-vendor NFV program

ADVA announced the addition of VMware and 19 other members to its Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem of virtualized applications and supported services. Other companies joining the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem are CASwell, flexiWAN, IEI Integration Corp, NEXCOM and Lanner.

ADVA’s Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is a coalition of hardware, software and service partners working together to drive virtualization and softwarization in telecommunication networks.

“This ongoing growth means our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem provides more options and delivers more value. By welcoming industry leaders like VMware into the program, we’re enabling our customers to transform their operations with some of the best available cloud solutions,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “Today’s CSPs demand the freedom to choose the most advanced virtualization technology from a variety of leading innovators. They expect tech suppliers to cooperate with each other to ensure interoperability and reduce complexity. That’s what our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is all about. It creates an environment that fosters close cooperation, accelerates new initiatives and enables true multi-vendor solutions.”











