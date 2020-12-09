ADVA and Advantech Open Remote Lab to Streamline uCPE Adoption

ADVA and Advantech launched a joint test-drive portal based on the ADVA Ensemble suite and Advantech edge appliances for remote evaluation of SD-WAN and security solutions on Universal CPE.

The portal aims to streamline the evaluation process for network engineers and architects working remotely by providing them with free access to a wide range of pre-integrated SD-WAN uCPE platforms.

The new uCPE test-drive portal is built on the ADVA Ensemble open virtualization suite, including carrier-class management and orchestration, and virtual network functions hosting capabilities. Lab users will be provided access to Advantech FWA-1112VC edge appliances hosting the ADVA Ensemble software and will be able to test Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution that enables a Security-Driven Networking approach and the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform that provides automated integration with cloud-delivered security services. The Advantech FWA-1112VC platform features Intel Atom processors that have been cost optimized for volume deployment and provide flexible connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and 10 GbE. Encryption and compression acceleration improvements can be assessed using Intel QuickAssist with DPDK. Other partner virtual network functions and Advantech hardware platforms are available for evaluation under request.

http://adva.testdrive-advantech-nfv.com