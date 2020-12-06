ADVA and 6Wind partner on lightweight uCPE

ADVA and 6WIND are collaborating to deliver a high-performance and lightweight uCPE solution built on ADVA’s Ensemble Connector and including 6WIND routing technology. The solution eliminates the need to treat the Turbo Router as an off-board virtual network function (VNF) that would be orchestrated by an external MANO platform. The initial configuration of the Turbo Router will be handled via integrated templates driven by Ensemble Virtualization Director. Ensemble Virtualization Director is also responsible for providing ongoing management of the Turbo Router installation, including telemetry, logs and alarm event collection.





The joint solution has already been selected by the German CSP WiTCOM to power its edge cloud smart city initiative, enabling services including IoT, traffic control and surveillance.

“This partnership with 6WIND gives our customers an optimized solution for deploying access uCPE platforms on white box servers. And this solution is complete because no additional software is needed for routing applications,” commented Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA. “Even better, the Ensemble Connector base software retains its openness and operational benefits. An initial deployment can later be upgraded in place to add additional capabilities. That includes other VNFs as well as end-user applications. And with Ensemble Connector providing access to the market’s widest variety of onboarded commercial VNFs, customers have a lot of options for growth and innovation.”



