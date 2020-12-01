ADTRAN expands its access routing portfolio

ADTRAN introduced two access routers for fiber-based IP connectivity to the enterprise.

The NetVanta 3148 and 4148 expand on ADTRAN’s suite of NetVanta access routers by combining routing and switching capabilities for both copper and fiber into VoIP-ready platforms. Routing performance and eSBC capacity vary among the new routers, providing flexible and scalable options for managed service providers and their customers. The NetVanta 3148 supports up to 500Mbps of routing performance and up to 300 eSBC calls, while the NetVanta 4148 supports a full Gigabit and up to 1,000 eSBC calls.

“ADTRAN’s enterprise and SMB solutions have a long heritage and highly-diversified customer base, which built a solid foundation for our latest expansion to the NetVanta portfolio,” said Brian Lenahan, Product Line Manager of Enterprise Subscriber Solutions at ADTRAN. “The new options we developed address the growing bandwidth demands on the enterprise network and help managed service providers apply the right solution to build the best network for each of their customers.”

http://www.adtran.com