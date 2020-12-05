5G Fixed Wireless Access hits 1 Gbps at 6.5km distance

TIM, Ericsson and Qualcomm achieved a new benchmark for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA): a speed of 1 Gbps on 26 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies, at a distance of 6.5 kilometers from the site (1Gbps with UDP protocol, 700Mbps Speedtest Ookla TCP).

The test, which was performed on TIM's live network, used the new Ericsson 5G mmWave high power antenna-integrated radio AIR 5322, installed at the mobile site on Via Oriolo Romano in Rome, equipped with Ericsson’s extended range software. To achieve this record, a new generation 5G device already on the market was used consisting of Casa Systems’ new AurusAI, the industry’s first high-power 5G mmWave customer premise equipment (CPE), and equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm QTM527 extended-range mmWave antenna module.

TIM also plans to test this solution in the town of Front, in the Canavese area of the province of Turin. This is a white area not yet reached by connectivity solutions, where a 5G millimetre-wave site has been equipped with a high-capacity radio link connection, to allow selected users to try out the FWA 5G mmWave multi-gigabit speeds. Other industrial districts will subsequently be identified where business customers will be able to try the new technology.

The test builds on the successes previously achieved with millimetre-wave in September when the TIM network connection stably exceeded a speed of 4 Gigabits per second in downlink on a live 5G network.





Qualcomm, Casa Systems and Ericsson completed the first extended-range 5G NR data call over mmWave, achieving a connection of 3.8 kilometers.



The extended range data call was completed in Regional Victoria, Australia on June 20, 2020. It was achieved by applying extended-range software to commercial Ericsson hardware – including Air5121 and Baseband 6630 – and a 5G CPE device powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module.



The companies said the demo sets the stage for using mmWave technology for fixed wireless access (FWA).



“With the introduction of the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module as part of the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, we are empowering operators and OEMs to offer high-performance, extended-range multi-gigabit 5G broadband to their customers – which is both flexible and cost-effective, as they can leverage existing 5G network infrastructure,” said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



