2020 has changed how we work, collaborate, and conduct our daily lives. Networking’s role as an essential utility has never been more underscored and tested. With SD-WAN sitting at the heart of businesses, it’s critical that it can function uninterrupted.

In this video, Sunil Khandekar, General Manager/Founder of Nuage Networks from Nokia, shares three key trends for SD-WAN that they are actively participating in.





https://youtu.be/kmxsZV2pVjY