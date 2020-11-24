Zenlayer picks Juniper for data center upgrades





Zenlayer, a leading edge cloud services provider, has selected Juniper Networks for datacenter network upgrades including the MX Series Universal Routing Platforms as backbone routers. Deployments are occuring in Zenlayer’s initial phase of upgrades, with plans for the potential replacement of other vendor backbone routers in later phases.

Zenlayer will also use a variety of other Juniper platforms from the QFX Series of data center switches and the SRX Series of next-generation firewal. Juniper's segment routing traffic engineering is utilized to schedule traffic, with the full-featured support of SR-TE and multiprotocol label switching.

“In our increasingly cloud-first world, the demand for greater, faster and smoother global interconnectivity is rising by the day. Zenlayer has grown rapidly as a leading edge cloud services provider in the span of a few short years, a strong testament to their customer-first focus of improving the digital user experience globally. It is a vision we are delighted to share and a continued growth journey we are excited to enable – especially with the next-generation segment routing traffic engineering deployed, driven by our automation and AI-driven capabilities,” states Norman Lam, VP & GM, China, Juniper Networks.

https://newsroom.juniper.net/press-releases/edge-cloud-services-provider-zenlayer-selects-juniper-networks-power-better