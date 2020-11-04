Zain Group cites impact of COVID-19 on telecom revenues

Zain Group reported consolidated revenue of KD 1.2 billion (USD 3.9 billion) for the first nine months of 2020, down 2% Y-o-Y, while consolidated EBITDA for the period reached KD 502 million (USD 1.6 billion), down 7% Y-o-Y, reflecting a healthy EBITDA margin of 42%. Consolidated net income amounted to KD 132 million (USD 429 million), reflecting a 14% Y-o-Y decrease. Earnings per share amounted to 30 fils (USD 0.10) for the nine-month period. For 9M 2020, foreign currency translation impact, predominantly due to the 14% currency devaluation in Sudan from an average of 46 at 9M 2019 to 53.7 at 9M 2020 (SDG / USD), cost the Group USD 78 million in revenue, USD 36 million in EBITDA and USD 9 million in net income.

Zain highlighted e notable 68% Y-o-Y increase in net income at Zain Iraq and healthy 28% revenue growth in USD terms at Zain Sudan.





Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO commented, “The telecom sector is not immune to the current pandemic facing the global community that will continue to play havoc across all aspects of socio-economic life for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, we continue our resolve and commitment to ensuring meaningful connectivity and implementing more digitalization initiatives to better serve businesses, governments, and societies, aiming to lessen the impact of COVID19 on society.”

Operational review of key markets for the nine months ended 30 September, 2020