Windstream Wholesale opens hub in Digital Realty Atlanta

Windstream Wholesale has established a Network Hub presence in Digital Realty’s data center at 250 Williams St. in Atlanta, one of the largest multi-tenant locations in the Southeast.

The companies sai the expansion was driven by a Tier 1 content provider requiring a multi-location solution between Digital Realty’s Atlanta data center site and Digital Realty’s data center campus in Richardson, Texas.





Windstream Wholesale will offer fully diverse wavelength solutions at speeds up to 400G to the rich connected community of companies operating at Digital Realty’s portfolio of data centers in Atlanta, along with access to its full suite of ethernet and internet services.

“As Windstream continues to expand its reach to better serve its customers, we’re excited to partner with them as they deploy with us in Atlanta – an important hub for connectivity and internet exchange in the region,” said Tony Bishop, senior vice president of growth, platform and marketing at Digital Realty. “This represents Windstream’s sixth Network Hub deployment on PlatformDIGITAL® in the U.S. and marks another step in our work with them to implement a data-centric architecture that supports the performance needed for customers to overcome data gravity challenges and scale digital business at key centers of data exchange.”

“As one of the top connectivity hubs and internet exchanges in the Southeast, Digital Realty’s Atlanta location provides customers with access to carrier and cloud-dense environments,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president for Windstream Wholesale. “This launch is another step in Windstream Wholesale’s ongoing initiative to meet our customers’ rapidly growing need for diverse, high-capacity, low-latency bandwidth at key data centers nationwide.”

