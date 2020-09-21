Windstream brings 400G to EdgeConneX Detroit and Pittsburgh

Windstream Wholesale has established a presence in EdgeConneX’s data centers at 282 Corliss St. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and at 21005 Lahser Road in Southfield, Michigan, near Detroit.

Windstream Wholesale will offer fully diverse wavelength solutions at speeds up to 400G to the companies operating in either of the EdgeConneX locations along with access to its full suite of ethernet and internet services.

“Our edge-of-network facilities were engineered to support latency sensitive and bandwidth intensive applications,” said Phillip Marangella, CMO for EdgeConneX. “By partnering with Windstream Wholesale, we can offer increased capacity options and additional ways for our customers to advance meaningful digital transformation. Pittsburgh and Detroit are both markets with growing robust tech sectors, and we are thrilled to welcome Windstream Wholesale into the mix.”

“We are excited to partner with EdgeConneX, a real pioneer in edge data centers,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “These deployments in Pittsburgh and the Detroit area continue Windstream Wholesale’s aggressive expansion to meet our customers’ burgeoning demand for diverse, high-capacity, low-latency bandwidth at key data centers nationwide.”



