Western Digital intros faster NVMe SSDs for data centers

Western Digital introduced a news suite of new NVMe SSDs for next-generation, data-centric architectures for data centers, industrial IoT, automotive and client applications.

The new family includes:

the Ultrastar DC ZN540 ZNS NVMe SSD for designing a more efficient data center storage tier with competitive TCO. The Ultrastar DC ZN540 ZNS SSD includes a vertically integrated, dual-port, high-availability NVMe controller with capacities up to 8TB in a standard U.2 form-factor;

the Western Digital IX SN530 Industrial SSD for the extreme environments of industrial and automotive applications. The IX SN530 NVMe SSD features a broad operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, and delivers a 20G operating vibration specification;

and the 2TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD for speeding up PC performance.

Zoned Storage is the new storage architecture for the next-generation enterprise data center. In addition to championing the Zoned Storage Initiative and ZoneStorage.io, and contributing to the NVMe Working Group ZNS specification and the Linux open-source community to further ecosystem development, Western Digital today announced that it is now sampling the new Ultrastar DC ZN540 ZNS NVMe SSD to select customers.

Western Digital says the new DC ZN540 SSD delivers up to 4x performance and 2.5x QoS improvements, as well as better efficiency, utilization, and scale while lowering TCO for public and private cloud infrastructure.