Virtual OSA Industry Development Associates Showcase - Dec 1-3

The 2nd Virtual OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA) Technology Showcase will be held 1 – 3 December 2020, beginning at 10:00 EST.

The three-day program will feature 29 companies in a format comprised of six technology themes – Instrumentation and Metrology, Imaging and Microscopy, Fiber Optics and Communication, Services, Precision Optics and Components and Precision Sources.

Participating companies, OIDA members, will present their products to a global audience and engage with attendees in virtual networking rooms for demos and Q&A discussion. Industry experts will introduce new problem-solving tools and materials such as continuously variable filters, high performance fiber optic components and assemblies, 3D imaging systems and more. Event registration is free and open to the public.

“The response for the first technology showcase was so overwhelmingly positive that more companies expressed interest in participating in the next program,” said Simin Cai, OIDA Council Chair and President and CEO, Go!Foton, USA. “As companies embrace new engagement strategies in a virtual environment, they recognize this format allows for substantive presentations and networking opportunities to support their business objectives. Attendees will also benefit by having direct access to industry leaders who will share the latest innovations and trends in the marketplace.”

The 29 participating companies include II-VI, CMC Microsystems, Delta Optical Thin Film, Hamamatsu, Inrad Optics, Ligentec, Santec, Schott Advanced Optics, Source Photonics and TRUMPF.

https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/industry_events/oida_technology_showcase_2020_december/