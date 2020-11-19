Verizon to install private 5G Ultra Wideband for GM, Honeywell

Verizon will install its 5G Ultra Wideband service inside the corporate offices of General Motors and Honeywell to help drive digital transformation initiatives.

General Motors (GM) and Verizon Business partnered to install 5G Ultra Wideband at GM’s recently announced Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, known as Factory ZERO, an all-electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant.

Honeywell is installing Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband inside their new corporate headquarters in Charlotte. The service will serve their Innovation Center and Executive Leadership floor, where they will showcase different Honeywell products and solutions that benefit from the high bandwidth and low latency provided by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband.





“If the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that the acceleration to digital will only get faster and our customers must seize this moment to scale quickly, and General Motors and Honeywell are two industry-leading companies that are first movers in this area,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business.“We’ve opened the door to the 5G era and have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to completely reimagine the future of enterprise. Foundational to this is the power of Verizon’s 5G network coupled with our expanding portfolio of enterprise cloud applications and devices, including the powerful, new iPhone 12 lineup.”

Apple and Verizon also announced Verizon 5G Fleet Swap, a first-of-its-kind program that allows customers to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones, from Verizon or any carrier, and upgrade to any model in the iPhone 12 lineup for zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month.

“The iPhone 12 lineup is the best for business, with an all-new design, advanced 5G experience, industry-leading security and A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps and Services. “Paired with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband going indoors and 5G Fleet Swap, an all-new device offer for enterprise, it’s now easier than ever for businesses to build transformational mobile apps that take advantage of the powerful iPhone 12 lineup and 5G.”