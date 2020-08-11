Vecima completes acquisition of Nokia’s cable access portfolio

Vecima completed its previously announced acquisition of Nokia’s cable access portfolio of DAA and EPON/DPoE solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Vecima says it is now positioned offer the industry’s most comprehensive next generation access ecosystem and significantly accelerating its 10G technology timeline.

The acquired portfolio includes market-deployed Remote MAC-PHY, access controller and 10G EPON products, and has positioned Vecima as the industry’s leading provider of DAA technologies. Today, Vecima’s Entra offers the broadest full complement of access network solutions in the industry, spanning the varied needs of cable operators globally. In addition to a suite of platforms and technology, the transaction brought Vecima new facilities in the US and China, and a team of over 80 employees that have joined the company.



