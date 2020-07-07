Vantage raises US$1.25 billion in equity funding

Vantage Data Centers raised US$1.25 billion in incremental equity capital from its existing investors, led by Digital Colony. This funding will be used to fuel ongoing expansion and development across North America and Europe.
“Hyperscale data center market demand remains strong, and this capital raise will allow Vantage to accelerate its global expansion of sustainable, large-scale campuses,” said Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Vantage Data Centers. “This capital raise demonstrates our investors’ continued commitment to Vantage’s strategic growth plan.”
“The Vantage team continues to do an amazing job supporting the growth of their hyperscale customers as they expand in North America and increasingly throughout Europe,” said Marc Ganzi, president and CEO of Colony Capital and Digital Colony. “Supporting the strategic development and financing of our partner companies is a key pillar of Digital Colony’s alpha-creation strategies, so we’re thrilled to be a part of Vantage’s next big step forward.”
Vantage Data Centers opens data center campus near Frankfurt
Vantage Data Centers inaugurated its first 15MW data center in Germany along with partners Energieversorgung Offenbach (EVO) and DataCenter-Group (DCG).
The campus, located in Offenbach, will house three multi-story data centers totaling 55MW of critical IT capacity and 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) when fully developed. The opening of the Frankfurt campus is a key milestone in Vantage’s strategy to expand across Europe.
"The development of this campus in one of the most sought-after markets in Europe is the first milestone in our USD $2 billion European expansion strategy,” said Antoine Boniface, president, Vantage Europe. “Many of our customers need to be in Europe for a variety of reasons, whether it’s to reduce latency or to comply with local privacy laws. Offenbach is an ideal location, located within one kilometer of the main peering points and just 15 minutes from Frankfurt’s international airport."
The Frankfurt campus was part of the acquisition of Etix Everywhere in February 2020, which Vantage announced along with greenfield developments in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.
Vantage Data Centers gains strategic backing from Colony Capital
Vantage Data Centers announced a strategic partnership valued at $3.5 billion to accelerate the expansion of its wholesale data centers throughout North America and Europe.
Specifically, the Colony-led investor group will invest $1.2 billion in Vantage’s diversified portfolio, including 12 stabilized North American data centers, which span more than 1.4 million gross square feet and 150MW of IT capacity across key strategic markets in Santa Clara, California; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada.
Vantage’s management team, led by Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, will continue to manage and operate these assets as part of its global data center footprint. Vantage will maintain the same level of superior service to its valued customers in each market, while simultaneously developing and operating additional data centers throughout North America and Europe. The capital provided by this transaction will support Vantage’s strategy to expand and enhance its global footprint.
http://www.vantage-dc.com