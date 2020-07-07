Vantage raises US$1.25 billion in equity funding

Vantage Data Centers raised US$1.25 billion in incremental equity capital from its existing investors, led by Digital Colony. This funding will be used to fuel ongoing expansion and development across North America and Europe.









“Hyperscale data center market demand remains strong, and this capital raise will allow Vantage to accelerate its global expansion of sustainable, large-scale campuses,” said Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Vantage Data Centers. “This capital raise demonstrates our investors’ continued commitment to Vantage’s strategic growth plan.”

“The Vantage team continues to do an amazing job supporting the growth of their hyperscale customers as they expand in North America and increasingly throughout Europe,” said Marc Ganzi, president and CEO of Colony Capital and Digital Colony. “Supporting the strategic development and financing of our partner companies is a key pillar of Digital Colony’s alpha-creation strategies, so we’re thrilled to be a part of Vantage’s next big step forward.”