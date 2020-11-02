Vantage Data Centers opens data center campus near Frankfurt

Vantage Data Centers inaugurated its first 15MW data center in Germany along with partners Energieversorgung Offenbach (EVO) and DataCenter-Group (DCG).
The campus, located in Offenbach, will house three multi-story data centers totaling 55MW of critical IT capacity and 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) when fully developed. The opening of the Frankfurt campus is a key milestone in Vantage’s strategy to expand across Europe.
"The development of this campus in one of the most sought-after markets in Europe is the first milestone in our USD $2 billion European expansion strategy,” said Antoine Boniface, president, Vantage Europe. “Many of our customers need to be in Europe for a variety of reasons, whether it’s to reduce latency or to comply with local privacy laws. Offenbach is an ideal location, located within one kilometer of the main peering points and just 15 minutes from Frankfurt’s international airport."
The Frankfurt campus was part of the acquisition of Etix Everywhere in February 2020, which Vantage announced along with greenfield developments in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.
Vantage Data Centers gains strategic backing from Colony Capital
Vantage Data Centers announced a strategic partnership valued at $3.5 billion to accelerate the expansion of its wholesale data centers throughout North America and Europe.
Specifically, the Colony-led investor group will invest $1.2 billion in Vantage’s diversified portfolio, including 12 stabilized North American data centers, which span more than 1.4 million gross square feet and 150MW of IT capacity across key strategic markets in Santa Clara, California; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada.
Vantage’s management team, led by Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, will continue to manage and operate these assets as part of its global data center footprint. Vantage will maintain the same level of superior service to its valued customers in each market, while simultaneously developing and operating additional data centers throughout North America and Europe. The capital provided by this transaction will support Vantage’s strategy to expand and enhance its global footprint.
http://www.vantage-dc.com
Vantage Data Centers to acquire data center campus in Wales
The existing NGD data center campus is a Tier III 180MW facility, including an existing 72MW capacity and 108MW of expansion capacity. It uses 100% renewable energy and is rich in fiber delivered by many Tier 1 service providers. Latency between Wales and London is less than 1.5 milliseconds. In addition, NGD Cloud Gateway provides multiple access services, including Express Route and Connect, and NGD recently became a new hosting facility for LINX Wales. The highly secure site meets the U.K. government’s highest standards, and is one of many reasons that multiple blue-chip, high growth companies currently house their IT infrastructure within NGD’s 750,000 square foot facility.
Upon closing, Wales will mark Vantage’s sixth strategic market in Europe following its entrance into five markets (Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich) announced in February 2020, including the acquisition of Etix Everywhere.
The transaction will be funded with equity commitments from Digital Colony Partners and other investors in Vantage, as well as acquisition debt financing.
Vantage Data Centers launch $2 billion European expansion strategy
As part of its expansion strategy, Vantage has acquired Etix Everywhere, which has 50MW of built data center capacity across its footprint and is building a 55MW hyperscale data center campus in Frankfurt, Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. In conjunction with the Etix acquisition, Antoine Boniface, former CEO of Etix, has joined the Vantage executive team to serve as president, Europe.
In addition, Vantage Europe has secured land and is planning to develop hyperscale data center campuses in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich. The facilities, which are currently underway, are in the following European markets:
- Berlin: 64MW campus on 13 acres (5 hectares)
- Milan: 32MW campus on 17 acres (7 hectares)
- Warsaw: 64MW campus 12 acres (5 hectares)
- Zurich: 40MW campus on 7 acres (3 hectares)