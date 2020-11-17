Telstra to speed up trading across eight global exchanges

Telstra is introducing a financial trading solution that leverages its priority routes over its trans-Pacific subsea cable networks.

The Telstra Octagon service will provide financial firms with low latency connectivity directly into eight of the world’s most valuable futures and commodities marketplaces. This includes the CME and ICE exchanges in the U.S. as well Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Telstra owns and operates the largest subsea cable system with more than 250,000 miles of subsea cables globally that connects the world with Asia, currently carrying nearly one-third of all Asia-Pacific internet traffic.

Priority end-to-end access to the networks enables financial and trading organizations to respond to market-moving events as they happen and execute investment strategies across Asian, Australian and U.S. capital markets. Additional benefits include Telstra’s network redundancy, resilience and market access.

“The Telstra Octagon was designed to enable global financial trading firms to thrive in the hyper-competitive trading world of today where the difference between success and failure is measured in milliseconds,” said Nicholas Collins, president, Telstra Americas.

“These are challenging and unprecedented times for global finance, and we believe that the Telstra Octagon will provide both established and upcoming organizations the ability to trade faster across key exchanges between North America and the dynamic markets in the Asia-Pacific region,” Collins continued.