Telia Estonia activates 5G with Ericsson

Telia activated 5G commercial service in the center of the three largest cities in Estonia: Tallinn, Tartu, and Pärnu.

The network implements the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution for using Telia's existing spectrum. Following the auction of the related spectrum by the Estonian government beginning of next year, Telia aims to enhance and expand its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-bands.

Robert Pajos, CEO Telia Estonia, says: “Although the state has yet to issue 5G frequency licenses within the 3.5 GHz frequency range, Ericsson’s 5G technology enables us to take advantage of frequencies already in use. We are using the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution, which enables us to go live with 5G services already today.”

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Ericsson Northern and Central Europe, says: “We are excited to enable Telia’s launch of 5G in Estonia. 5G will serve both consumers and enterprises taking the digitalization and sustainable development to the next level, where superior connectivity is a prerequisite. Given that the 5G equipment we deploy also is produced in Estonia makes this moment even more special.”



