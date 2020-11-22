Switch expands its Reno Data Centers

Switch signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with an existing global e-commerce client to significantly grow its footprint at Switch's Citadel Campus in Northern Nevada.

This transaction follows the previously announced multi-megawatt expansion from a leading developer of advanced semiconductor technologies. Switch says over 80% of its TAHOE RENO 1 facility is committed to clients, including space and power currently sold and future expansion options. The company will now commence construction on its TAHOE RENO 2 data center and begin site preparation work for the TAHOE RENO 3 data center.

"Accelerating development at our Citadel Campus reflects the strong customer demand for our strategically located, differentiated Tier 5® Platinum enterprise class exascale infrastructure," said Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer. "This ongoing development means new job creation and economic investment for Nevada's economy."

At full build-out, the Citadel Campus footprint has the capacity to expand to more than 7 million square feet and over 600 MW of power capacity. The Citadel Campus is one of four exascale PRIME data center campus locations, a regional hub serving the Northwestern U.S., including San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the Pacific Northwest. The Switch PRIME data center campus locations serve North America's four primary latency zones.

The additional Switch PRIME campus locations are the Core Campus (Las Vegas, NV) which serves as a hub for the Southwestern U.S., including Los Angeles and Phoenix. The Pyramid Campus (Grand Rapids, MI) serves as a hub for the Northeastern U.S., including Chicago and New York. The Keep Campus (Atlanta, GA) serves as a hub for the Southeastern U.S., including Northern Virginia and Miami.



