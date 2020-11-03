StackPath picks CommScope to expand edge cloud capacity

StackPath has selected CommScope to support the expansion of its cloud capacity across twelve global sites.

StackPath, which is based in Dallas, offers an edge computing platform.

CommScope’s Professional Services team will manage the upgrade of StackPath’s data centers—including the installation of new switches, power distribution units and network cabling, as well as the decommissioning of equipment, asset tagging and recovery, bespoke packaging, logistics, and warehousing in preparation for future redeployment. The initial projects are scheduled for completion in Q4 2020, with further growth planned into 2021.

“StackPath is experiencing tremendous demand for our edge computing platform, and we tapped CommScope to lead the build out of our data centers around the world to stay ahead of that demand,” said Paul Drew, vice president, Infrastructure & IT, StackPath. “CommScope offers unique, global expertise in large-scale data center deployments, and we’ll be working hand-in-hand with them in a number of key areas to prepare our network for tomorrow’s hyperscale opportunities.”

“CommScope’s Professional Services team offers leading cloud operators like StackPath the complete set of tools and expertise to expand cloud capacity on a global scale,” said Rich Soucie, vice president, Hyperscale and Cloud Services, CommScope. “We act as an extension of their network, allowing them to scale capacity quickly and simultaneously across multiple markets all over the globe.”