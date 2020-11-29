SpaceX completes 16th Starlink launch, feedback from beta users

On Tuesday, November 24, SpaceX successfully completed its 16th Starlink launch mission, delivering a further 60 satellites to orbit, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites launched to date to over 950. The number of Starlink satellites currently in ordit may be a bit lower, as media reports indicate that the company could have de-orbited a small number of its earliest satellites.

Following Tuesday's launch, the booster rocket successfully landed on a drone ship off the Florida coast. The Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster that supported this mission previously flew on six other missions.

SpaceX also confirmed that its "Better Than Nothing Beta" test program is underway. A Reddit page with feedback from participants is here:









https://www.reddit.com/r/Starlink/comments/jybmgn/we_are_the_starlink_team_ask_us_anything/