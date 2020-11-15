Smartoptics introduces new ROADMs for flexible open line systems

Smartoptics introduced its DCP-R family of DWDM ROADMs for flexible open line systems. The ROADMs are designed for use of the new PAM4 and 400ZR traffic formats mixed with legacy protocols, such as Ethernet and Fibre Channel.

The first members of the DCP-R family are the 9-degree DCP-R-9D-MS and the DCP-R-9D-CS where the MS model supports mixed traffic formats and the CS model is optimized for coherent traffic formats. These products will be followed by higher degree ROADMs optimized for regional applications.

The DCP-R-9D is a dedicated 1U per degree ROADM with Flexgrid, directionless, contentionless and colorless capabilities for 9 degrees The ROADM, with integrated mux/demux for local add/drop, is designed for use with PAM4 and 400ZR transceivers mixed with 100G QPSK, 200G 16QAM, Ethernet and Fibre Channel traffic formats.

Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO Smartoptics, commented: “With our DCP-R ROADMs Smartoptics takes yet another step in serving operators wanting to take advantage of disaggregated, open line systems in their optical infrastructure. Thanks to our unique design it is now possible to combine new traffic formats such as PAM4 and 400ZR for extremely high data rates with Ethernet, Fibre Channel and other legacy formats in the same flexible ROADM-based open line system all the way to the edge of the network.”

