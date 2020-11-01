SKT tests microwave links from Ericsson for 5G fronthaul





SKT is testing microwave links based on the Ericsson MINI-LINK 6352 platform as a 5G fronthaul solution.

Fronthaul is the radio to baseband connection usually provided via optical fiber. Microwave links are usually used in the backhaul segment, connecting the basebands to the core network.

In this PoC, which was carried out in October, SKT tested the compact and lightweight wireless solution to enable 5G network in areas where it is challenging to lay underground optical cables. The MINI-LINK 6352 adopts eCPRI, a standard 5G fronthaul interface that can considerably increase traffic capacity compared to the previous alternative (CPRI), thus maximizing network operation efficiency. Following its successful verification in an end-to-end 5G network, Ericsson is pressing ahead with plans to add the solution to the commercial portfolio.





Hans Mähler, Head of Microwave Systems, Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “We continue to support our partner SKT in their 5G journey, now progressing from initial rollouts in cities to wider coverage in suburban and remote areas. This latest collaboration shows the versatility of our products. We don’t always have to reinvent the wheel to support our customers. MINI-LINK 6352, typically used for backhaul, is now proven to be equally effective as a fronthaul solution. The solution has already attracted interest from customers around the world who are facing similar rollout challenges. We are looking forward to helping customers globally with this solution in the near future.”



