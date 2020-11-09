SKT and DT joint venture to target 5G in-building solutions

SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have for a 50-50 joint venture to develop and offer in-building 5G network solutions. The new company will be headquartered in Germany.

SKT will contribute the technology assets it has developed over the years to the joint venture. The company has already provided 5G/LTE dual-mode repeaters to support Telekom’s customer trial for in-building coverage carried out in eight different cities in Germany - i.e. Berlin, Hamburg, Bonn, Cologne, Munich, Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Leipzig - from August to October 2020.

“Together with SKT we are able to develop new and innovative products which enhance customer experience. The first feedback from repeater customer trial has shown the value of our partnership - for us, but more importantly, for our customers. We will start with the repeater, but this joint venture is aiming at a much higher goal. That goal is to create major innovations for both companies fin the years to come,” says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

“The Partnership between SKT and Deutsche Telekom is very meaningful at a time when the world is heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Park Jung-ho, CEO of SK Telecom. “The deepened bond between the two companies will play an important role as a bridge between Asia and Europe and lead us to new technologies that can bring greater value to humanity.”