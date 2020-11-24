Siklu ships Terragraph-compliant fixed wireless broadband access

Siklu will begin shipping its new N366 & T265 Terragraph-compliant, gigabit-speed fixed wireless broadband access systems to service providers in the U.S. and UK. Field trials have also begun and full commercial services are expected to commence in 1Q 2021.

Terragraph is an 802.11ay-based, multi-gigabit wireless technology developed by Facebook to deliver fiber-like speeds over the air at a significantly lower cost and faster time to market than that of trenched fiber.

sSiklu said its Terragraph product line represents its third generation of 60GHz multipoint solutions, known as the MultiHaul product line. The N366 is an integrated system that features 360-degree coverage, the ability to self-organize into a neighborhood L2 SDN mesh and just under 16 Gbps of total capacity. Combined with the first Terminal Units, the T265, network operators are able to cover entire cities with Siklu’s Terragraph solution. Siklu also offers a complete line of advanced software applications for planning, designing, deploying, and operating extensive fixed and smart city mmWave networks.

“We expect 2021 to be a big year for the deployment of cost-effective, Terragraph-based fixed wireless broadband, and Siklu’s announcement today provides further evidence of that,” said Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president for Facebook Connectivity. “We have worked with Siklu since the early days of Terragraph, and we are excited to see the progress they have made to incorporate our technical innovations into the already impressive Siklu portfolio of high-speed broadband infrastructure.”

“In almost all situations, wireless networks are quicker to deploy than wired ones. By incorporating Terragraph into our fixed wireless equipment, service providers can now easily generate profits based on the MH TG fiber quality and wireless flexibility in a variety of network topologies,” said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. “As we have learned over the last several months, broadband is needed more than ever and MH TG is an effective way to close the digital divide with gigabit-speed broadband. This release represents the first of a full suite of Terragraph-based products on our roadmap for 2022.”