Russia's Yandex upgrades Moscow DCI network with ADVA

Yandex, Russia's leading search engine, has deployed the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex to upgrade its data center interconnect (DCI) transport network to 600 Gbps.

Yandex’s Moscow data centers are now connected in a point-to-point network with ADVA’s high-density TeraFlex terminal. Serving 36 bidirectional 100GbE client ports, the 1RU solution injects new levels of channel capacity and spectral efficiency into Yandex’s network. Built specifically to maximize fiber utilization, TeraFlex features software-defined fractional QAM modulation capabilities. This enables it to leverage different modulation formats and optimize all optical paths over any distance.

The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex was plugged into Yandex’s existing line system. The terminal supports 600 Gbps over a single wavelength and delivers a total duplex capacity of 3.6 Tbps in one rack unit.

“We’re proud of what our FSP 3000 TeraFlex technology is helping Yandex achieve. Without the effort or expense of a complete system upgrade, it’s enabled one of Russia’s biggest technology companies to transform its infrastructure. By unlocking the full value of its fiber assets, Yandex is opening the door to further growth and innovation,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. “Our TeraFlex™ has a large degree of configuration flexibility, using different modulation formats and software-defined fractional QAM to optimize data rate transmission performance. Together with its plug-and-play simplicity, TeraFlex™ made it easy for Yandex to transform its existing DCI infrastructure.”

“We’re helping Yandex to massively expand the capacity of its network and accommodate ever-increasing traffic demands. Our TeraFlex terminal is ensuring that one of Russia’s leading technology companies can meet its customers’ expectations and continue growing its business well into the future,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “Tens of millions of people rely on Yandex’s products and services on a daily basis. That’s why it’s a company keen to deliver even more by leveraging the most advanced technology on the market. Our solution enables it to continue innovating and improving quality. And, with the space- and power-efficiency of TeraFlex, Yandex’s new network also ensures that future growth is fully sustainable.”

http://www.adva.com