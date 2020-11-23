Russia's MTS builds private net based on Ericsson for mining company





Russian communications service provider Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) is to deploy an Ericsson-powered 5G-ready dedicated network for gold and silver producer Polymetal at the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). This is expected to be the first commercial Private LTE network in Russia for remote monitoring and managing critical processes in difficult geographic and weather conditions.





The Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution includes a full-fledged carrier-grade network core, supports 4G and 5G Non-Standalone simultaneously and allows dual-mode core capability to support 5G New Radio Standalone. The mining site is known for its harsh climatic conditions and mountainous terrain.