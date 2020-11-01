R.I.P Dan Kohn, Open Source Pioneer

Dan Kohn, the driving force behind the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, has died of complications from colon cancer in NYC. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

As Executive Director of CNCF for 4 years, Dan grew the foundation from 28 to 560 members, making it one of the most successful open source projects in the world. Most recently, Dan was General Manager of Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH), which is using open source software to help public health authorities (PHAs) around the world combat COVID-19 and future epidemics.

Earlier in his career, Dan was a co-founder of NetMarket, an online marketplace that is credited with conducting the first secure commercial transaction on the web in 1994.

https://www.dankohn.com/