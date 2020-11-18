ProLabs launches 100G/200G CFP2-DCO transceivers

ProLabs launched its new 100G/200G CFP2-DCO coherent optical transceivers supporting long campus-to-campus ranges.

THE CFP2-DCO transceivers can transmit highly efficient DWDM signals at 100G (or 200G) data rates up to 80 kilometers without the need for amplification. Coherent optics enhance performance in edge and long haul/transport applications, such as edge-to-core or remote-to-metropolitan fiber runs.

"To achieve the data rates and reach needed to meet future data demands, core network infrastructure must evolve despite the cost," said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at ProLabs. "Migrating from current configurations to new coherent technologies not only provides immediate, cost-effective 100G relief for long haul bottlenecks, but also establishes a reliable foundation for scaling into 200G."

ProLabs says its coherent optical solutions are interoperable in environments with switches and routers from Cisco, Dell, and Edge-core.

