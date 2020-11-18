PacketLight debuts 4x400G transponder/muxponder

PacketLight Networks announced the release of its PL-4000T transponder/muxponder supporting any mix of 100GbE, OTU4 or 400GbE services over 400G wavelengths for high capacity DCI, metro, and long-haul applications. for service providers, enterprise, campus, government, and cloud computing networks.

The PL-4000T modular, standards-based device can serve as either a 4x100GbE muxponder or 1x400GbE transponder per slice using pluggable optical modules. In addition, the PL-4000T strengthens data security by supporting Layer-1 encryption based on GCM-AES-256 standards and Diffie-Hellman (DH) Key Exchange.

The PL-4000T supports standard MSA pluggable modules QSFPDD, CPF2-DCO, and QSFPDD-DCO, and industry standard OFEC and CFEC. The modules reduce power consumption by more than 70 percent and improve port density per 1U compared with existing proprietary, bulky solutions on the market.

The solution integrates EDFA, mux/demux, and an optical switch for fiber protection, delivering the entire DWDM/OTN end-to-end infrastructure solution in a 1U form factor. The PL-4000T provides a full demarcation point between the 100GbE, OTU4, and 400GbE client service and the DWDM and is interoperable with any third-party vendors’ switches and routers.

“We are focused on our customers’ needs to expand their networks faster than ever by providing them with the benefits of our latest technology,” says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. "Our solution enables migration to 400G networks with optimal cost and performance, while supporting the OIF ZR, OpenZR+, and Open ROADM standards.”

