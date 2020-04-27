Orange Business forms strategic pact with Amazon Web Services





Orange Business Services announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As part of this agreement, a dedicated Cloud Center of Excellence will be built on AWS, coordinating joint development of an extensive training and certification program for more than 3,000 Orange Business Services cloud, cybersecurity, digital and data experts.

“We are delighted with the business opportunities this partnership will bring to us and to our customers. This collaboration with AWS extends our relationship, leveling up our capabilities to simplify and accelerate customers’ cloud transformations. Customers appreciate having a combination of our cloud excellence to address their specific needs as well as our global vision with local care,” said Stefan Kanis, Senior Vice President Cloud Business Unit, Orange Business Services.

“We are excited to support Orange Business Services as they enable customers globally and across industries to migrate and modernize their applications to AWS,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Orange Business Services brings a unique set of capabilities across connectivity, design, migration, security and local delivery. Together, we offer a proven digital transformation roadmap to help customers leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to quickly develop and deploy cloud native applications that are highly secure, resilient, and performant.

Orange has also become part of the AWS Channel Reseller Program, allowing it to resell AWS services to its customers as part of its value-added services and solutions.

https://www.orange-business.com/en



