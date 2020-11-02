Oracle debuts cloud-based customer experience management

Oracle introduced a cloud-based customer experience (CX) management solution for the communications industry.

Oracle Digital Experience for Communications, which runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, is a suite of industry-specific applications that capture and analyze customer-interaction data from front and back-office operations.

"While every industry is unique, there is a common challenge facing all organizations: the need to unify data to address rapidly changing customer expectations," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud. "To help the communications industry solve its toughest customer challenges, we have brought together our CX and industry expertise to develop Digital Experience for Communications. This isn't a wrapper on CRM; this is a new solution that has been developed based on extensive customer feedback."

Key functions:

Launch: gives service providers a 360-degree customer dashboard and simple business user tools to quickly create and launch more relevant products and promotions without IT assistance.

Care: offers natural language processing and digital engagement tools, as a smart agent desktop and guided workflows. With these features, customers can find answers faster on their own and service agents have the intelligence and context needed to resolve issues faster.

Buying: delivers data-driven recommendations so service providers can provide more personalized omnichannel commerce experiences. For example, if a customer does not take advantage of their land (home) line but continually go over their mobile minute limits, the module can suggest that sales agents offer the option of dropping the home line, increasing mobile minutes, and trying a new entertainment package free for three months.

The Launch and Care modules are available today, with the Buying application available within the next 12 months.

https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/oracle-helps-communications-industry-110220.html