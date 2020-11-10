OIF begins co-packaging framework IA project

OIF has kicked off a Co-Packaging Framework Implementation Agreement (IA) umbrella project to study the application spaces and relevant technology considerations for co-packaging of communication interfaces with one or more ASICs.





A primary objective of this specification is to identify new opportunities for interoperability standards for possible future work at the OIF or other standards organizations. Upon completion, the work will be summarized in a Framework IA.

“It is critical that the industry be aligned on the solutions needed to move co-packaged interoperability forward,” said Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus and OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Working Group – Co-Packaging Vice Chair. “With its member-driven focus, OIF is the ideal forum to facilitate industry conversation and drive interoperability of co-packaging with ASICs.”

The scope of the Co-Packaging Framework project is to:

Identify the key co-packaged applications and their requirements

Study and identify key issues associated with co-packaged optics

Identify opportunities and develop industry consensus to pursue interoperability standards

Document the study in the Framework IA (a technical whitepaper)

Launch follow-on standardization activities at the OIF or other appropriate standard bodies

