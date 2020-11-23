Nutanix sees rising demand fornew products and new workloads

Nutanix reported revenue of $312.8 million for the first quarter of its fiscal 2021, down 0.6% from the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.9%, up from 80% a year earlier.

“We are pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter, which marked a strong start to fiscal 2021 including increased adoption of new products as well as continued growth in our core hyperconverged infrastructure software,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutanix. “After launching our solutions on AWS in August, we announced a major partnership with Microsoft to develop our portfolio on Azure, placing the Nutanix HCI (Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure) at a significant competitive advantage to help our customers build out their hybrid and multicloud environments.”

“Our ACV-first strategy and solid go-to-market execution drove outperformance across all key financial metrics including ACV billings growth of 10 percent year-over-year and run-rate ACV growth of 29 percent year-over-year,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on thoughtfully managing operating expenses as we continue to execute on our business model transformation and are confident in Nutanix’s ability to drive long-term growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”





