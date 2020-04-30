NTU Singapore develops transceiver test for V2X with Keysight

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) is working with Keysight Technologies to develop a transceiver test bench for a hybrid vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system.

To fully realize smart mobility, there are several technology challenges including V2X, which is a rapidly emerging technology. V2X technologies include dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) and cellular-V2X (C-V2X). However, a single unified V2X test solution does not currently exist.

NTU Singapore is currently conducting research on a reconfigurable transceiver system specifically for hybrid (DSRC+C-V2X) communication at 5.9 GHz ISM band. This also includes possible extension to the millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency range using cost-effective complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology.

Keysight provided NTU with test solutions and capabilities for generating and analyzing both DSRC and C-V2X signals. This included testing and validation requirements for multi-components and system-level specifications in V2X communication standards, as well as 5G signal generation and analysis in the mmWave frequency range and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) mode. As a result, NTU could generate accurate and full characterization of the newly developed transceiver.



