NTT's revenue dips, income increases on flat subscriber trends

NTT Group reported operating revenues ¥5,711.4 billion, down approximately 3% from the same period last year. Operating income increased ¥1,008.6 billion, up 2.6% year-on-year.

Overseas sales were $9.1 billion, down 7.3% year-on-year due in part to the pandemic.

In order to provide customers with appropriate services both during and after COVID-19, NTT has created a lineup of services under a new service brand called "Remote World". This will include “OriHime”, a remote-controlled avatar robot; customer support screen sharing service; a new “elgana” business chat service; a new SwipeVideo service that allows different video by swiping the screen.“Smart Me™” digital employee ID that uses smartphones instead of traditional employee badges.

