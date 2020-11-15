NTT researchers streamline quantum calculations with ZX-Calculus

Researchers at NTT are pursuing a novel method to reduce the resources associated with large-scale fault-tolerant quantum circuits by employing ZX-calculus.

Currently, a fault-tolerant quantum circuit for a given computation requires a huge amount of resources, both in terms of qubits and computational time. The researchers at NTT have found an efficient method to compress such circuits with the purpose of decreasing their hardware demands. They use ZX-Calculus as an intermediate language to reduce both the number of qubits and time required to perform such computation in many different circuits.

A paper on the topic discusses an improvement of a 40% compression rate with respect to previous reductions, yielding compression rates higher than 70% compared to the initial circuit. The methodology proposed in this work promises to open new venues of research in large-scale quantum computing and bring quantum computation closer to reality by relaxing its hardware demands.

