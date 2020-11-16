NTT Com to deploy 800G DCI with Ciena

NTT Communications (NTT Com) will deploy a single-wave 800G solution from Ciena for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) in Japan.

The upgraded network will use Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme optical platform to support up to 33.6Tbps between data centers in a metro area.

“Since its inception, NTT Com has continued to take on the challenges of the Internet, delivering value in terms of convenience, efficiency and security through connectivity. By upgrading to a high-quality, reliable 800G ultra high-capacity DCI network, we aim to enable our customers to achieve an even more dynamic digital experience and robust business results," said Junichi Iimuro, Vice President of Infrastructure Design Department, Platform Services Division, NTT Com.

Earlier this year, Ciena joined the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN GF) co-founded by NTT, Intel Corporation and Sony Corporation to define the next generation communications infrastructure in Japan and help create a smarter world for people around the globe.