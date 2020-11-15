NTT builds data center in Madrid





NTT Ltd. has commenced construction of its first data center in Spain.

The new Madrid 1 Data Center is being constructed on NTT’s 12,516 sqm site at Európolis Business and Technology Park, in the municipality of Las Rozas, one of the largest townships in Madrid, located 20 km northwest of the city of Madrid itself, on the A-6 freeway to A Coruña. Completion is expected in Q3 2021.

Madrid 1 Data Center will have 3,600 sqm and 6 MW of capacity for its clients. The new build will follow NTT’s successful business model and will offer colocation services for wholesale and retail clients, supporting hybrid IT solutions. The site will offer the best physical and technical data center infrastructure, supported by 2N UPS systems and highly redundant cooling systems to always meet our clients' requirements. This site will provide access to multiple carriers and cloud providers though NTT’s Multi Service Interconnection Platform, which provides market leading connectivity to our clients across EMEA and globally.

“Madrid is the largest data center hub in Spain and a European gateway to the world. Three new submarine cables connecting USA, Latin America and North Africa, make Spain a very important communications hub on global connectivity landscape. Connectivity, paired with local and global demand from clients mean Madrid is an important location for NTT to invest and launch a major interconnected data center in Madrid”, said Florian Winkler, CEO of the Global Data Centers EMEA division of NTT Ltd.



