Nokia touts AVA Quality of Experience at the Edge

Nokia announced the AVA QoE at the Edge service, which enables automated actions to fix customer issues instantly.
Nokia says deployment of its AVA algorithms on traditional network architectures has achieved a 59 percent reduction in Netflix buffering and 15 percent fewer YouTube sessions that suffer from long playback.
Nokia AVA QoE at the Edge brings “code to where the data is”, deploying Machine Learning (ML) algorithms at the network edge to enable real-time automated actions. The solution also eases the data burden on CSPs, with an exponential reduction in the volume of user plane data required to feed ML models.
Dennis Lorenzin, Head of Network Cognitive Services, Global Services, Nokia, said: “Today, many CSPs are keen to launch new low latency services to their customers. With Nokia’s AVA QoE at the Edge, we bring AI to the edge, so CSPs can deliver personalized 5G experiences and guaranteed performance.”
Nokia introduces “AI-as-a-service” for telcos
Nokia introduced a set of AI capabilities for helping service providers to automate their network with cloud scalability. This framework provides an end-to-end service view with near real-time impact correlation for better visibility and control, supported by Nokia’s extensive library of AI use cases.
The new Nokia AVA 5G Cognitive Operations offering anticipates network and service failures with a high level of precision and accuracy up to seven days in advance. If failures arise, Nokia 5G Cognitive Operations can solve them up to 50 percent faster and accurately assess the impact on customers and services. The insights provided will help support CSPs with their slice creation, with an intelligent provisioning system identifying network resources, what SLAs can be committed and where new revenue opportunities can be found. Future capability will also enable CSPs to customize slice creation, providing different SLA levels based on unique user requirements.
Nokia is currently hosting the new capabilities in Microsoft Azure but says other public and private cloud options are possible.
“Operators face a perfect storm of rising traffic and consumer expectations, so it is crucial to be able to predict and prevent service degradations at an earlier stage, while solving issues that arise significantly faster. Nokia AVA 5G Cognitive Operations enables CSPs to operate and assure latency for 5G use cases through AI, ultimately delivering an enhanced customer experience for consumers and enterprises,” states Dennis Lorenzin, Head of Network Cognitive Service unit at Nokia.
Nokia claims that CSPs trialing the service have seen a 20 percent reduction in customer complaints and a 10 percent reduction in costly site visits.