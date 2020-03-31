Nokia touts AVA Quality of Experience at the Edge

Nokia announced the AVA QoE at the Edge service, which enables automated actions to fix customer issues instantly.

Nokia says deployment of its AVA algorithms on traditional network architectures has achieved a 59 percent reduction in Netflix buffering and 15 percent fewer YouTube sessions that suffer from long playback.

Nokia AVA QoE at the Edge brings “code to where the data is”, deploying Machine Learning (ML) algorithms at the network edge to enable real-time automated actions. The solution also eases the data burden on CSPs, with an exponential reduction in the volume of user plane data required to feed ML models.

Dennis Lorenzin, Head of Network Cognitive Services, Global Services, Nokia, said: “Today, many CSPs are keen to launch new low latency services to their customers. With Nokia’s AVA QoE at the Edge, we bring AI to the edge, so CSPs can deliver personalized 5G experiences and guaranteed performance.”