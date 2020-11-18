Nokia and Qualcomm hit record 8 Gbps on commercial 5G mmWave network

Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies achieved a record 8 Gbps from a 5G base station over a commercial network.

The fast speed, which was showcased at Elisa’s flagship store in Helsinki, Finland, delivered 8 Gbps to two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously.

The milestone was achieved by utilizing Nokia’s 5G mmWave technology and Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G smartphone form factor test devices over Elisa’s commercial 5G network. The base station utilized two Nokia AirScale radios, each using 800 MHz of commercial millimeter wave 5G spectrum at 26 GHz. These provided connectivity to two 5G smartphone form factor test devices powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System featuring second-generation Qualcomm® QTM525 mmWave antenna modules, with each device reaching 4 Gbps peak speeds from the base station.





Sami Komulainen, executive vice president, production, Elisa, said, “This is an important development and another step in our efforts to bring the fastest speeds and best 5G experiences to our customers. Elisa was the first in Finland and amongst first in the world to deploy 5G. Reaching 8Gbps is a natural step in our 5G development and we want to explore the possibilities 5G offers and push the technology further to benefit our customers.”

Tommi Uitto, president, mobile networks, Nokia, commented, “We are proud to work with our partners on this important and significant achievement that will deliver incredible 5G experiences to people and businesses in Finland. This is another milestone in the development of 5G services and demonstrates the capacity of our commercially deployed 5G solutions.”