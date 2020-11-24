NETGEAR ships WAX204 WiFi 6 Access Point for SMBs

NETGEAR is shipping its new WAX204 WiFi 6 Access Point, adding to the company’s portfolio of WiFi 6-enabled business products.

The WAX204 is aimed at small single-site locations and provides today’s home office workers, microbusinesses and small retail owners with a cost-effective solution to typical wireless networking challenges. With the capability to establish up to 3 separate wireless networks with separate dedicated channels (SSID), the WAX204 maximizes the performance of every connection. Now when working from home, there can be a separate network for distance learning and another for streaming to ensure there are no dropped video calls, and the transfer of large files is trouble-free. The WAX204 WiFi 6 Access Point has a MSRP of $129.99. The WAX204-100EUS (Europe and U.K.) will be available in Europe in the coming month for an MSRP €129.99, £$119.99.



