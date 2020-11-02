NeoPhotonics: 400G and up sales rise 91% yoy excluding Huawei

NeoPhotonics reported Q3 revenue was $102.4 million, down 1% sequentially and up 11% year-over-year. Gross margin was 23.8%, down from 32.5% in the prior quarter and from 28.4% in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.11, in comparison to $0.16 in the prior quarter and to $0.11 in the same period last year.

“We are pleased to report another strong, non-GAAP profitable quarter, driven by our highest speed products. We took decisive actions to better align our capacity and production infrastructure with expected demand levels without relying on future revenue contributions from Huawei, resulting in a restructuring charge of approximately $9.4 million in this quarter. Excluding Huawei, our products for 400G and above applications grew 91% year to date, and were 44% of Q3 revenue,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics CEO. “Going forward we believe we will rapidly grow the business excluding Huawei by supporting the highest speed over distance solutions at 400G and above for telecom equipment providers, and expand our business by ramping our 400ZR and 400ZR+ coherent modules to Cloud and hyper-scale customers starting in 2021,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

http://www.neophotonics.com







